Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,897,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 270,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

