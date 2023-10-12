TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TODGF stock remained flat at $42.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

