Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.41 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $12.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015843 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,708.00 or 1.00052079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.00244456 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $14,528,978.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

