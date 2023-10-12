Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Toshiba has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $38.66.
Toshiba Company Profile
