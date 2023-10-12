Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $14.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

