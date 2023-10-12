Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $14.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
About Toyo Tire
