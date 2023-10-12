Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

