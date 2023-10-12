Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.71

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.71 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 51811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $2,672,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

