Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 880 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 955 ($11.69) to GBX 880 ($10.77) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 753.80 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 834.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 870.64. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

