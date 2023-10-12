Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Down 8.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 105,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 48,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Treasury Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Metals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.