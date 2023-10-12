Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

