Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

