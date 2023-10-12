TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.89. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

