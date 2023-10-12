Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Twist Bioscience worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

