Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 2.8%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 2,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $643.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $30,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,535.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $96,222. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

