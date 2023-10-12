Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 4.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 309,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 197,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,243,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

