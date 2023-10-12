Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 3.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 4,206,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,243,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.92 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

