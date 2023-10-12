UBS Group Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $445.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $378.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.19. Linde has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

