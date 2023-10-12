Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

