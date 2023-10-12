Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $445.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

