Unigestion Holding SA Has $331,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $313.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

