Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

