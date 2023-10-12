Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,019 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UGI were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

