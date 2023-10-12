Unigestion Holding SA Sells 16,340 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $256.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

