Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

