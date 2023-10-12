Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,949 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

