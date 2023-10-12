Unigestion Holding SA Sells 918 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

