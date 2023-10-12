Unigestion Holding SA Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $90,665,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

