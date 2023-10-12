UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Cut by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.