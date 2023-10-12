Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 299725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
