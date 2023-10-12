VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

