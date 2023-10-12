Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.20 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

