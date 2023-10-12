Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 83,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

