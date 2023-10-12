Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 10.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 291,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,470. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

