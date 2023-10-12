Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,409. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

