Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

