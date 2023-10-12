Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 1,206,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,192. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

