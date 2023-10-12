Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 686,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 322,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.