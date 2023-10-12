Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 495,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.