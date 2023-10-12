Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 580,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.