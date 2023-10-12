Verge Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $52.64 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00228186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00797901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00569020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00124408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,754,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

