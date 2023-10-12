Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VET stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

