Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.86% from the stock’s current price.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $157.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 272.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at $622,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

