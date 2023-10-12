Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 56.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 133.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 864,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

