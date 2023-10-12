Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 369,703 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369,703 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $438,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $98.60. 89,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

