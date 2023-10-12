Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 401,871 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Crown worth $379,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,379. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.