Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 438,782 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,782 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Amphenol worth $469,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 358,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.