Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 59,368 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Global Payments worth $333,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $1,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,881. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

