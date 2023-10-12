Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,082,089 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9.62% of Maximus worth $494,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.