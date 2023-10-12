Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,627,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $384,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 789,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,517. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

