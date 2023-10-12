Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $294,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 172,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

